Woman revived and taken to hospital after ATV wreck in Warrick County

A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an ATV crash in Warrick County, Indiana.
The 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an ATV crash that happened in Elberfeld.
Authorities say the incident took place near Greenbriar Road east of Weyerbacher Road.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and so was the county coroner.
Officials with Warrick County Central Dispatch tell us that the woman was revived and taken to the hospital in Evansville. Her condition is not known at this time.
