Woman sentenced after dragging Evansville police officer with car

A woman has been sentenced after dragging an Evansville Police Department officer with her car back in May of 2021.
Court records show Maeling Smith was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Monday.
According to court records, Smith's sentence was suspended to probation after she paid restitutions in the amount of $1344.04.
Court documents say that in order for Smith to receive probation instead of prison time, she must also take random drug screens and be evaluated for anger management and mental health.
Smith was arrested back in May of 2021 after being accused of dragging an EPD officer with her car. The incident at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and North Heidelbach Avenue was captured on the officer's body camera.
The then-18-year-old woman was originally facing four criminal charges in the case, but court records show two of those charges were dismissed, with Smith pleading guilty to the other two charges in a plea agreement.