Woman wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 'Volunteer of the Year Award'

Officials with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance have selected their volunteer of the year.
Mary Eve was awarded with the Korn Ferry Tour's prestigious Volunteer of the Year award at the PGA TOUR's Tournament Meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tournament Director Patrick Nichol commented says that Mary Eve was chosen as the recipient of the award due to her "instrumental" role as a volunteer.
“Mary Eve donated her time and energy before, during and after our golf tournament and was instrumental in the success of our event. She went above and beyond what was asked of her and is extremely deserving of this award”, said Nichol.
Mary Eve says she's humbled to have been selected.
“Winning this award is so humbling to me. There are so many great people that I work with. From the people at Tour Vision, the amazing PGA people from 'THE TRUCK' and the countless volunteers that work the tournament. The Korn Ferry tournament would not be what it is without the volunteers. I'm just glad to be a part of that. What makes me the proudest is that I get to give back to the community”, said Mary Eve.
As the winner of the award, Mary Eve received $5,000 to be donated to the charity of her choice. We're told that Mary decided to donate the money to Building Blocks of Southern Indiana, which is the primary beneficiary of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
The Volunteer of the Year Award is voted on by the Korn Ferry Tour’s operations staff, “The Truck”.