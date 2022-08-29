Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m.
Police talked to the victim, who said it all started with an argument down at the riverfront.
The victim told police they were sprayed in the face with mace after getting into an altercation.
After the victim left the area to go home, they said they got a text message letting them know that someone had their prescription glasses. The text message said they glasses would be returned if the victim would meet them back at the riverfront.
As the victim was driving west on Riverside towards Culver, they said someone started shooting at their vehicle. They said that's when they drove off and called 911 to report the shooting.
According to EPD, the victim's car was hit by gunfire at least three times.
Officers at the scene said they found 10 shell casing.
No other details were released on the incident, but anyone with more information can contact police.