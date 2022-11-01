Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Evansville Police Department in officer-involved shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday.
The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.
The lawsuit says that the incident unfolded when a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun was at the back door of her Cherry Street home. It also says that the 911 caller "falsely claimed to the 911 dispatcher that the man had shot her dog," but that no shots had ever been fired.
The lawsuit goes on to say that while the man, Rodriquez Pam, was "extremely intoxicated," he was no threat to himself or others, and that he was simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
In that lawsuit, it says that Pam was shot multiple times by responding officers. It says toxicology reports showed Pam had a BAC level of .310, and that his level of intoxication would have delayed his processing of commands and actions.
While the lawsuit says that a firearm was reportedly found at the scene, it also claims the firearm was not loaded, and that the crime scene was altered to make it appear as though Pam was holding the gun. It claims that Rodriquez never brandished a gun towards officers.
The lawsuit names the City of Evansville, the police department, Chief Billy Bolin, and two officers who responded to the incident as defendants in the case, and seeks compensation for damages.
44News has reached out to both parties involved in the case for comment.
You can view a full copy of the lawsuit that was filed on Monday below.