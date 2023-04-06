Young child taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Evansville; Police looking for driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are at the scene of a hit-and-run in Evansville.
Dispatchers say the 911 call came in around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
We're told police and AMR were sent to the incident, which happened in the area of West Franklin Street and Garfield Street.
Officials at the scene tell us a young child was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. We're told police area currently searching for a small, red car.
Few other details are available on the incident at this time but our 44News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.
