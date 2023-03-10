Youth First receives $1,000 donation from D-Patrick Boonville Ford

An Evansville nonprofit received a generous donation on Friday.
Youth First received the check for $1,000 from D-Patrick Boonville Ford on Friday afternoon.
44News talked to Youth First officials at the check presentation on Friday, who said that the money will be used to support the community's future generation.
"We have community programs and family programming... All of this is free to students and families so that they're stronger individuals with bright futures ahead of them," says Julie Hoon, Vice President of Philanthropy for Youth First. "They're the future of our community, so we're all about investing in kids. And right here, D-Patrick Boonville... They're just very committed to this community and committed to Youth First, so we're celebrating that today."
Friday's check presentation took place at the D-Patrick Boonville Ford dealership at 3100 IN-62 in Boonville.