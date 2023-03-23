YWCA campaigning to raise cash for a new kitchen in Evansville

The YWCA is asking for the public's support in shoring up funding for an upcoming project.
The 'Caring Kitchen Project' looks to upgrade their decades old kitchen to better serve families.
They're looking to replace all of the equipment and the damaged floor, add storage space, improve lighting, and repair the plumbing system.
The YWCA houses women and children experiencing homelessness, or those wanting to leave domestic violence situations, and helps them work to rebuild their lives.
The organization still needs $150,000 to reach its campaign goal.
Click here for a link to the YWCA of Evansville homepage for ways to donate.