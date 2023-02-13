YWCA raising awareness on teen dating violence through free workshop

Officials with the YWCA will be hosting a series of free workshops for parents and youth in the Evansville area in an effort to increase awareness on teen dating violence and unhealthy relationship behaviors.
Two parent workshops will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. - one on Feb. 13 and the other on Feb. 15, with tough conversations as the topic. The first of the two parent workshops will be held at McCollough Library, with the other held at Newburgh Library.
Then on Feb. 27, the YWCA will host a teen workshop and pizza party from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the YWCA building at 118 Vine St. in Evansville.
The YWCA says that the parent workshops will help spark proactive and responsible conversations between parents and their children so they can work together towards a safer future, and that the teen workshop will help teens recognize the signs of an unhealthy relationship and explore real life scenarios, as well as offer ideas on how to help a friend experiencing abuse.
The free workshops align with National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which is in February.
Anyone who would like more information on the workshops or on the YWCA's domestic violence services can call Victoria at (812) 422-1191 or email vmills@ywcaevansville.org.