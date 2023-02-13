 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...portions of southern Illinois not included in the High
Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening.

* IMPACTS....Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

YWCA raising awareness on teen dating violence through free workshop

  • Updated
  • 0
stop violence domestic violence generic image

Officials with the YWCA will be hosting a series of free workshops for parents and youth in the Evansville area in an effort to increase awareness on teen dating violence and unhealthy relationship behaviors.

Two parent workshops will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. - one on Feb. 13 and the other on Feb. 15, with tough conversations as the topic. The first of the two parent workshops will be held at McCollough Library, with the other held at Newburgh Library.

Then on Feb. 27, the YWCA will host a teen workshop and pizza party from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the YWCA building at 118 Vine St. in Evansville.

The YWCA says that the parent workshops will help spark proactive and responsible conversations between parents and their children so they can work together towards a safer future, and that the teen workshop will help teens recognize the signs of an unhealthy relationship and explore real life scenarios, as well as offer ideas on how to help a friend experiencing abuse.

The free workshops align with National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which is in February.

Anyone who would like more information on the workshops or on the YWCA's domestic violence services can call Victoria at (812) 422-1191 or email vmills@ywcaevansville.org.

Download PDF YWCA workshops

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you