Indiana's attorney general files lawsuit against Black Lives Matter organization

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday that he had filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLM) as part of an ongoing investigation into the organization.
In February of 2022, AG Rokita first opened an investigation into BLM’s use of funds donated by Hoosiers.
Rokita said that in a 2020 report filed by the BLM organization, the organization said that it raised over $90 million in 2020, while it distributed approximately $21.7 million to 30 local organizations and affiliated chapters, including an affiliated chapter in South Bend, Indiana.
However, an IRS filing by BLM for the first half of 2020 listed the organization had $0 in revenue, expenses, and assets held by BLM for the time period, according to Rokita.
“Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical,” said Attorney General Rokita. “There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes—including this lawsuit—to get to the bottom of it.”
The lawsuit filed by AG Rokita looks to enforce a civil investigative demand that would obtain information and documents held by the BLM organization "to ensure transparency to donors and guarantee funds donated by Indiana residents are used for their intended purpose and not for the personal benefit of BLM directors," AG Rokita said.
“There are many Indiana stakeholders and donors who have been impacted by these allegations. This lawsuit will allow for a court to swiftly and efficiently resolve the state’s request for information,” said Attorney General Rokita.
According to Rokita, if the BLM organization fails to comply with the civil investigative demand, Indiana law could prohibit the entity from any future fundraising in the Hoosier State, among other things.
