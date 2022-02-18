Indiana's Friday COVID-19 Report Shows 6 New Local Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths in our local area on Friday.
According to ISDH's report, the new local deaths were in Vanderburgh, Posey, Perry, and Warrick counties.
Here's a breakdown of the local COVID-19 increases reported by ISDH Friday:
- Vanderburgh County: 86 new positive cases, 1 new death
- Warrick County: 41 new positive cases, 2 new deaths
- Perry County: 5 new positive cases, 2 new deaths
- Posey County: 9 new positive cases, 1 new death
- Knox County: 19 new positive cases
- Gibson County: 11 new positive cases
- Dubois County: 7 new positive cases
- Daviess County: 3 new positive cases
- Spencer County: 1 new positive case
- Pike County: 1 new positive cases
The new local COVID-19 cases and deaths reported on Friday were included in the statewide increase of 1,527 new positive cases and 99 new deaths.
ISDH said that after those increases, there had now been 1,674,269 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana to date, with 21,667 total deaths.
Just last month in January, the state had reported record-breaking numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases, with more than 17,000 new positive cases of the virus reported in a single day.
While reporting a drastically lower number of new positive cases in recent days, Indiana health officials have now said that schools throughout the state can ease up on their quarantine and contact tracing requirements.
You can find COVID-19 updates from the Indiana Department of Health at coronavirus.in.gov.