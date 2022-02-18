 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana's Friday COVID-19 Report Shows 6 New Local Deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths in our local area on Friday.

According to ISDH's report, the new local deaths were in Vanderburgh, Posey, Perry, and Warrick counties.

Here's a breakdown of the local COVID-19 increases reported by ISDH Friday:

  • Vanderburgh County: 86 new positive cases, 1 new death
  • Warrick County: 41 new positive cases, 2 new deaths
  • Perry County: 5 new positive cases, 2 new deaths
  • Posey County: 9 new positive cases, 1 new death
  • Knox County: 19 new positive cases
  • Gibson County: 11 new positive cases
  • Dubois County: 7 new positive cases
  • Daviess County: 3 new positive cases
  • Spencer County: 1  new positive case
  • Pike County: 1 new positive cases

The new local COVID-19 cases and deaths reported on Friday were included in the statewide increase of 1,527 new positive cases and 99 new deaths.

ISDH said that after those increases, there had now been 1,674,269 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana to date, with 21,667 total deaths.

Just last month in January, the state had reported record-breaking numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases, with more than 17,000 new positive cases of the virus reported in a single day.

While reporting a drastically lower number of new positive cases in recent days, Indiana health officials have now said that schools throughout the state can ease up on their quarantine and contact tracing requirements.

You can find COVID-19 updates from the Indiana Department of Health at coronavirus.in.gov.

