Indiana's governor announces $189 million for broadband expansion

On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced $189 million for 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state.
According to Gov. Holcomb, the funds will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 Indiana counties.
The governor says the funding comes as the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
“This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet,” Gov. Holcomb said. “With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”
At Governor Holcomb’s request, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, along with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, administers and oversees the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
You can click here for a map showing the coverage provided by all three rounds.