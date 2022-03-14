Indiana's Pandemic-Related Emergency SNAP Benefits Set to Expire

Indiana officials say the state's pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end soon.
In March of 2020, the government allowed the Hoosier State to allow families receiving SNAP benefits to receive the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people in the household. For many Hoosiers, this meant they received more SNAP benefits than they would have under non-emergency conditions.
Now, the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration (Indiana FSSA) says those extra SNAP benefits are coming to an end.
Due to the end of Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency, the Indiana FSSA says the last month that Hoosiers will receive emergency enhanced SNAP benefits is May 2022.
Beginning in June 2022, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will again, as it was before the pandemic, be based on eligibility factors like household size, income, and allowable deductions.
For more information on how the benefit amount will change, click here. For more information on the SNAP program such as eligibility requirements and how to apply, you can visit in.gov/fssa.