Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana's Pandemic-Related Emergency SNAP Benefits Set to Expire

  • Updated
SNAP

Indiana officials say the state's pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end soon.

In March of 2020, the government allowed the Hoosier State to allow families receiving SNAP benefits to receive the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people in the household. For many Hoosiers, this meant they received more SNAP benefits than they would have under non-emergency conditions.

Now, the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration (Indiana FSSA) says those extra SNAP benefits are coming to an end.

Due to the end of Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency, the Indiana FSSA says the last month that Hoosiers will receive emergency enhanced SNAP benefits is May 2022.

Beginning in June 2022, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will again, as it was before the pandemic, be based on eligibility factors like household size, income, and allowable deductions.

For more information on how the benefit amount will change, click here. For more information on the SNAP program such as eligibility requirements and how to apply, you can visit in.gov/fssa.