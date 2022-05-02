Indiana's primary elections are Tuesday. Here's what you should know

Indiana's 2022 primary elections will take place on Tuesday, May 3.
On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.
When you're showing up to vote, make sure you've got a government-issued photo ID. You can find more information on Indiana's photo ID law by clicking here.
To check your voter registration status, find a polling location near you, or find more general election information for Indiana, just visit indianavoters.in.gov.
If you need a ride to the polls in Evansville, you can contact the Vanderburgh County GOP at 812-425-8207 or the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party 812-459-7645.
There are a few key races that 44News will be watching throughout Tuesday.
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann will be going up against Diana Moers for the Republican ticket.
Jason Ashworth and Noah Robinson will also be facing off to become the Democratic candidate for the next Vanderburgh County Sheriff.
Following the primaries, Indiana's 2022 general election will take place on Nov. 8.
Stay with 44News on-air and online Tuesday for updates on the primaries.