Individuals employed by the city of Henderson are set to receive a pay raise at the start of 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 22 the Henderson City Commission approved a pay raise for what the city calls hazardous and non hazardous duty employees. This includes, but is not limited to, Police Officers, Firefighters, Utility workers and Waste collectors.
"We want to show the people that are working hard for our community to protect it that we appreciate them, that we value them," said Brad Staton the Henderson Mayor Pro-Tem and Mayor Elect.
Over the past few years city leaders have noticed a decline in these positions and it's trend seen all across the Tri-State.
"Our police chief and our fire chief both came to us they talked to us about losing police officers to other departments for example, losing people to retirement and the need for increased pay across the board," said Staton.
According to Staton, a pay study revealed the immediate need to make those adjustments as a means to remain more competitive with surrounding communities and keep Henderson residents in instead of traveling out.
"Get them paid more comparably to communities around us so that we can better compete for those job titles," said Staton. "The best we can do is make sure that they're paid properly."
Starting Jan. 1, hazardous duty employees such as Police Officers & Firefighters will receive a 5 thousand dollar raise.
As for non hazardous employees, they'll receive a 3% pay increase.