INDOT Holding Public Hearing on Intersection Improvement Project in Warrick County

The Indiana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a Wednesday night meeting to hear more about an intersection improvement project in Warrick County.
On Wednesday evening, INDOT will hold a public hearing surrounding the proposed intersection improvement project at S.R. 66 and Epworth Road.
The meeting will take begin at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Friedman Park Event Center, which is located at 2700 Park Boulevard in Newburgh.
It will include an open house and a formal presentation.
You can read all about the improvement project at Epworth and SR 66 on in.gov.