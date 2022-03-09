 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

INDOT Holding Public Hearing on Intersection Improvement Project in Warrick County

  • Updated
  • 0
Epworth Road and Lloyd Expressway

The Indiana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a Wednesday night meeting to hear more about an intersection improvement project in Warrick County.

On Wednesday evening, INDOT will hold a public hearing surrounding the proposed intersection improvement project at S.R. 66 and Epworth Road.

The meeting will take begin at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Friedman Park Event Center, which is located at 2700 Park Boulevard in Newburgh.

It will include an open house and a formal presentation.

You can read all about the improvement project at Epworth and SR 66 on in.gov.

