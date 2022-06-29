INDOT holds final public hearing on US-41 Pedestrian Bridge, project scheduled to break ground next May

After years of planning, the Indiana Department of Transportation's long-awaited US-41 Pedestrian Bridge project is inching closer to reality.
And for area residents, it's been a long time coming.
"It's going to be fabulous," Dale Rhoads said. "It's been needed for so long. Crossing guards, I feel sorry for them. Every morning trying to stop traffic to allow kids to cross. That's pretty serious business right there."
Days after INDOT Southwest released a digital rendering of the crossing, the Evansville community was invited out to the third and final public hearing on the project held at Bosse High School Wednesday where they got up-close looks at the design they helped realize.
A truss-style modeled after similar ones seen on the Lloyd Expressway, the bridge will sit 20 feet above US-41.
Two ramps will line each side to provide access. Project representatives also said the ramps will be straight and close to the road to improve the visibility of pedestrians and bicyclists to drivers.
Two piers will serve as the foundation of the bridge, the west side one boasting an "e"-- for Evansville's "'e' is for everyone campaign" and the east side pier will display a "B" in a style similar to that of Bosse High School.
"As a company we have engineers, and everybody has stuff they can put together but hearing from local people who are from this area, they may pick something up or they may know something a little bit that we don't pick up and that's what helps to make this special to their community," INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director Gary Brian said.
While many sang praises for the pedestrian bridge, some also raised questions and concerns.
"I noticed that the piano-keyed crossway was missing in the demonstration," one resident said in the public comment portion of the presentation.
"I would suggest that in your design that you put a top on the area that goes across 41," another resident said.
If anyone still wishes to give input, the project is accepting comments until July 18th.
But the process is nearing its end, and the community will be cheering at the finish line.
"I'll be waiting for the first bridge to be laid for this pedestrian bridge," Rhoads said. "It's been a long time coming, so I'm glad it's happening."
Brian said project letting is scheduled to begin May 2023 and once it does, it'll be quick construction. The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Though the focus of the night was on the pedestrian bridge, INDOT also held a separate open house for another project happening in the same area.
The US-41 and Washington Avenue Intersection Improvement project is expected to happen concurrently. It's a plan aimed at enhancing traffic safety and reducing the number of collisions.
Community members were able to browse slides and a digital rendering showcasing the proposed Left Boulevard design, which would eliminate left turns at the intersection.