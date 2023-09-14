INDOT holds public hearing on dangerous intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — INDOT held a public hearing for the community to come out and voice their concerns about the intersection, and changes they wish to see.
"The serious crashes, the fatal crashes, they are more often than not right angle, rear ended crashes and that is what we've seen at this intersection," said Gary Brian, Public Relations Director for INDOT Southwest. "So, that is what we are trying to reduce."
The intersection of Highway 41 and County Road 100 West is one of the most dangerous intersections in the area. Even with a stoplight, the Indiana Department of Transportation reports since 2017, there have been 3 deadly crashes, 12 severe crashes, and 4 crashes with minor injuries
Those numbers do not include damaged vehicle accidents.
INDOT and Gibson County have a plan in place to help reduce conflict at the intersection.
"Reduces conflict points by over half. Really gives folks a little extra time to get across the roadway, make sure what other traffic is coming so they can get out safely," Brian says.
Residents have voiced concerns about the intersection, but want to make sure it is done right. The area is a big industrial area with high volume of traffic of both cars and trucks, so citizens wanted to make sure the plans accommodated both.
"This is an industrial area and there is a high volume of traffic out there. There are some concerns out there about the possible solutions at this intersection," said Warren Fleetwood, Gibson County Commissioner. "We look forward to doing what we can to promote a safe intersection."
The project is expected to get underway in the summer of 2024. It will be completed by the end of the construction season.