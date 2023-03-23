INDOT keeping close eye on road conditions as rain begins to fall

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

INDOT keeping close eye on road conditions as rain begins to fall

  • Updated
  • 0
INDOT keeping close eye on road conditions as rain begins to fall
Claire Dugan

With all the rain and severe weather headed our way, road crews at INDOT are preparing for floods to impact the Tri-State.

Flooding is the biggest concern for the Indiana Department of Transportation. Officials with INDOT tell 44News, they’ll be tracking road conditions and closing necessary roads as water levels rise.

Crews will also be on standby to take care of downed power lines and trees as high winds impact the area.

INDOT says areas up in Pike County and Daviess County where roads dip near the White River are always a concern. However, they say, with a lot of rain in a short amount of time like we are expecting, you’re going to get flash flooding pretty much anywhere.

“We are on top of it. We’re checking everyday, the weather, especially when we know a system like this one that we’re predicting is coming our way. We want to protect our motorists,” says Gary Brian, INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director.

If you have to drive during the severe weather, INDOT says to plan ahead and know your routes. They also say to take your time, be prepared and as always, never drive into a flooded area.

You can visit 511in.org for changing road conditions and track closures.

