INDOT keeping close eye on road conditions as rain begins to fall

With all the rain and severe weather headed our way, road crews at INDOT are preparing for floods to impact the Tri-State.
Flooding is the biggest concern for the Indiana Department of Transportation. Officials with INDOT tell 44News, they’ll be tracking road conditions and closing necessary roads as water levels rise.
Crews will also be on standby to take care of downed power lines and trees as high winds impact the area.
INDOT says areas up in Pike County and Daviess County where roads dip near the White River are always a concern. However, they say, with a lot of rain in a short amount of time like we are expecting, you’re going to get flash flooding pretty much anywhere.
“We are on top of it. We’re checking everyday, the weather, especially when we know a system like this one that we’re predicting is coming our way. We want to protect our motorists,” says Gary Brian, INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director.
If you have to drive during the severe weather, INDOT says to plan ahead and know your routes. They also say to take your time, be prepared and as always, never drive into a flooded area.
You can visit 511in.org for changing road conditions and track closures.