INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed pedestrian bridge at US 41 and Washington Avenue

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday,
and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed pedestrian bridge at US 41 and Washington Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Students using the current crosswalk at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be holding a public hearing in late June surrounding a proposed pedestrian bridge over Highway 41.

The pedestrian bridge would cross Highway 41 at Washington Avenue, allowing Bosse High School students and other pedestrians to cross the highway more safely and easily.

The public hearing on the bridge will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at Bosse High School, which is located at 1300 Washington Ave. in Evansville. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with formal presentations set to begin at 6:00 p.m.

During the hearing, INDOT says the public will have the chance to view project displays and speak with project representatives before formal presentations begin. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide comments on the project.

INDOT says an open house on a proposed intersection improvement at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue will be held in conjunction at the school, allowing attendees to view project displays and talk with reps for the project. However, no formal presentation is planned for that project, INDOT says.

Those who can't attend the hearing in person will be able to view it live on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.

