INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed pedestrian bridge at US 41 and Washington Avenue

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be holding a public hearing in late June surrounding a proposed pedestrian bridge over Highway 41.
The pedestrian bridge would cross Highway 41 at Washington Avenue, allowing Bosse High School students and other pedestrians to cross the highway more safely and easily.
The public hearing on the bridge will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at Bosse High School, which is located at 1300 Washington Ave. in Evansville. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with formal presentations set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
During the hearing, INDOT says the public will have the chance to view project displays and speak with project representatives before formal presentations begin. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide comments on the project.
INDOT says an open house on a proposed intersection improvement at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue will be held in conjunction at the school, allowing attendees to view project displays and talk with reps for the project. However, no formal presentation is planned for that project, INDOT says.
Those who can't attend the hearing in person will be able to view it live on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.