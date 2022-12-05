Inflation affecting holiday plans for people in the Tri-State

Inflation this holiday season has many people facing tough decisions as they try to continue past traditions.
"It's gonna be tighter than last Christmas and a whole lot tighter than the Christmas before that, but the main purpose of it for families to get together and be together," said area resident Sharon Turpin.
Rising prices are causing long held Christmas time staples to go by the wayside - increased costs of groceries, goods, and travel expenses have led to
people making sacrifices. This has people not being able to give as much as they like for the things they care about.
"We haven't been able to give money to charities like we normally used to, we love to do that...Where we used to really go overboard and spoil our grandkids and stuff, we are really having to limit the Christmas presents and the budget we have for our family members," explained Turpin.
Even with those cutbacks, there are still some things that people are still springing for. Budget priced goods are still in high demand, and many families are choosing to alter traditions instead of going without altogether.
This could mean looking for cheaper food, less expensive Christmas presents, or cheaper decorations.
"We're not having as much food at our Christmas dinners because we are all kind of watching our budget and things like that... We've just been a little bit more reserved with our money and trying to be more purposeful with what we're buying and what we're doing," Turpin added.
In spite of the economic issues most people are looking forward to spending time with the people they care about this holiday season.