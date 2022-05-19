 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               PERRY                 POPE
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Inflation impacting consumers and local businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Nackery
Claire Dugan

With so many economic indicators pointing toward a recession, experts say the worst could be yet to come.

With inflation rising, luxuries like eating out and shopping are starting to fade away.

This is causing a lot of small, local businesses to see less customers and higher supply costs.

“We already had shipping issues, which everyone has been dealing with for months, and now we have the inflation in gas prices that are affecting us too. And it’s not just affecting us as we’re trying to keep our prices low, we’re getting notifications from our vendors that they’re having to do price increases,” Dan Bean, owner of Nick Nackery, tells 44News.

44News spoke with a number of economists and they tell us that prices likely won’t drop anytime soon, meaning foot traffic might not increase for some time.

“People seem to be going out for essentials and while we’re open all year around and have a lot of great things, I don’t know if you can necessarily call costumes, board games, these things necessarily essentials,” Bean says.

Now, inflation is pushing businesses to get creative.

Nick Nackery is introducing several new things to attract customers. This includes a new clothing line of dresses, a “Nick Snackery” snack bar, a foam party rental option and more.

Bean tells 44News, “To help combat that a little bit, we are trying to do more special events and try to do things to bring people out.”

Normalcy is definitely something that everyone, including small businesses, hope to see sooner rather than later.

“We definitely hope to see inflation go down. I mean, everyone does. Whether you’re a small business owner or just someone going out shopping,” Bean says.

Recommended for you