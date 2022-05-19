Inflation impacting consumers and local businesses

With so many economic indicators pointing toward a recession, experts say the worst could be yet to come.
With inflation rising, luxuries like eating out and shopping are starting to fade away.
This is causing a lot of small, local businesses to see less customers and higher supply costs.
“We already had shipping issues, which everyone has been dealing with for months, and now we have the inflation in gas prices that are affecting us too. And it’s not just affecting us as we’re trying to keep our prices low, we’re getting notifications from our vendors that they’re having to do price increases,” Dan Bean, owner of Nick Nackery, tells 44News.
44News spoke with a number of economists and they tell us that prices likely won’t drop anytime soon, meaning foot traffic might not increase for some time.
“People seem to be going out for essentials and while we’re open all year around and have a lot of great things, I don’t know if you can necessarily call costumes, board games, these things necessarily essentials,” Bean says.
Now, inflation is pushing businesses to get creative.
Nick Nackery is introducing several new things to attract customers. This includes a new clothing line of dresses, a “Nick Snackery” snack bar, a foam party rental option and more.
Bean tells 44News, “To help combat that a little bit, we are trying to do more special events and try to do things to bring people out.”
Normalcy is definitely something that everyone, including small businesses, hope to see sooner rather than later.
“We definitely hope to see inflation go down. I mean, everyone does. Whether you’re a small business owner or just someone going out shopping,” Bean says.