Inflation impacting County Fairs

Each year county fairs see large crowds of people.
"We generally put a couple of thousand people through here every night.” Said Amanda Miosman.
People come out for various reasons. Whether it's the food, rides or the activities there's fun for everyone to enjoy.
"It's always such a good time to get everyone out and see everybody and get all excited." Said Lilly Clark, Miss Warrick County.
But, the cost of food, rides and the entrance fee can quickly stack up. Effecting the pockets of families even businesses at the fairs.
"The food's getting expensive, everything's getting expensive, it's super incredibly hard to travel,” said Jacob Wells, a server and food at the Warrick County Fair.
Well’s is just one of many county fair food truck workers feeling the impact.
Just last week he served those at the Gibson County fair. He said people are often shocked by the prices of food.
"You get that everywhere. Every single year the prices go up,” said Wells. “You can see we have sharpies on all the signs like raising it a dollar, two dollars stuff."
Well's said their increase in the prices of the food on their menu is not intentional.
The rising cost of food and materials needed to run their business is what's pushing them to do so.
"It's kind of frustrating to stay in the middle. Like not too high, not too low,” said Well’s.
During this hard time of inflation customers are essential to keep business afloat.
"We do this for a living, so the customers are everything,” said Well’s. “We want to be as busy as we can."
Although costly, Well’s said they are working through it. Making the best out of the situation.
As the week goes on coordinators of the Warrick County Fair are expecting more people to stop by and they are encouraging people to come out and support.