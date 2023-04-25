 Skip to main content
Injuries reported after car crashes into home in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews are at the scene of a car-vs-building crash in downtown Evansville.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said that a blue Chevy had hit a home on Southeast Riverside Drive, just north of Southeast 1st Street.

Firefighters and AMR were called to the scene because of injuries that were reported in the crash.

Our 44News crew at the scene saw damage to the home's front porch.  

Drivers should use caution in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

We're working to gather more details on what happened and on the extent of any injuries. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

