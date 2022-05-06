Inmate at Webster County Jail latest charged in ongoing drug investigation

Another person has been charged in connection to an ongoing drug investigation at the county jail in Webster County, Kentucky.
The Providence Police Department said Friday that 42-year-old Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr. of Uniontown had been charged in connection to the drug investigation with Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth), and Engaging in Organized Crime.
According to police, Linkwiler has been incarcerated in the Webster County Jail since March 15 on charges including failure to appear, burglary, theft, drug possession, DUI, and more.
The new charges against Linkwiler in connection to the drug investigation going on inside the Webster County Jail were filed after police say they found evidence that Linkwiler had previously had contact with 40-year-old Maggie Miller, who was arrested back in April after being taken into custody in a car outside the jail with drugs and other contraband being trafficked into the jail through a Deputy Jailer.
Through his contact with Miller, police say Linkwiler was setting up deliveries of contraband, and giving instructions on how to conceal meth in other contraband.
Linkwiler is now the eighth person charged in connection to the investigation.
Police say that more arrests and charges are expected.