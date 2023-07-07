Inmate dies in Gibson County Jail

An inmate at the Gibson County Jail died after life-saving measures that went on for 40 minutes ultimately failed.
According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, the call came in Friday just after 5:00 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency inside the Gibson County Jail.
Corrections Officers rushed to the cell block where the emergency was happening and began CPR. Several agencies continued to administer aid, including shocks delivered by an AED unit.
After about 40 minutes, the Ambulance Services Medical Doctor declared the person deceased.
The coroner is scheduling an autopsy to determine the cause of death.