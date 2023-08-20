Inmates accused of smuggling drugs into Ohio County Jail

OHIO COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— Two people will go before a grand jury after being accused of smuggling drugs into the Ohio County Jail.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, detectives intercepted several jail phone calls from inmate Daniel Carter asking for methamphetamine to be brought to the Ohio County Jail.
Detectives say during recreation time, they found methamphetamines after it was dropped off and surveilled the inmates until the end of recreation time.
Detectives say they saw Jonathon Shultz pick up the methamphetamine and found 2 grams on him after recreation time.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, Carter and Shultz will go before the Ohio County Grand Jury and be charged with promoting contraband, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.