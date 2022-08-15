"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion

Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife.
The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge.
Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, April 10, was anything but routine.
"We were just driving down Oak Hill heading to work and heard an explosion," Field Training Officer Matt Hastings said.
The pair said they noticed a black plume of smoke, and after searching the neighborhood, turned their car around and pulled up to the intersection of North Weinbach and Bellaire Avenue.
"We realized there was debris everywhere and something had happened, and we could see there was the house that was no longer there," Detective Kayleigh Hastings said.
A fire engine was already on the scene, but the Hastings were the first police to respond.
Instinct kicked in.
"We exited the vehicle and just started doing our job," FTO Hastings said.
The two split up and canvassed both sides of the street.
"I don't think I felt anything significant except the urgency to go," Det. Hastings said. "We started going to houses and clearing them to see if we could find people who needed help."
"You just didn't realize from the outside -- you looked at the homes and structurally they still looked happily sound until you walked inside with ceilings that had dropped with personal belongings that were off the walls," FTO Hastings said.
The incident was the first of its kind for Det. Hastings, but it was a case of deja vu for FTO Hastings. He had worked the explosion just one street over on Hercules Avenue back in 2017.
"It was unsettling and never is it the same," FTO Hastings said. "But our main goal was, for me, to get other units in here safely."
During their response, the pair said they were set to work mode -- their sole concern being to serve and protect.
It was only on their way back home they allowed emotions to flood in.
"It was good to have somebody to sit down and talk about it to where we could unload what our feelings were," FTO Hastings said.
"The things that were in there, seeing pictures and dishes," Det. Hastings said. "That's overwhelming, and to put myself in their shoes, I can't."
Looking at the aftermath now as the dust slowly settles, they know they've done their job.
They said from here on out, they'll continue to stand by as families rebuild and help the community overcome and heal, one day at a time.
"Unfortunately, a lot of families did lose a lot of their belongings, especially their homes themselves that they will never be able to return to," FTO Hastings said. "The tragedy of the families that were lost -- our hearts go out to them."