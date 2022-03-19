Instruments Given Away for Free to Victims of Kentucky Tornado

Music is filling the air in Western Kentucky as tornado relief efforts continue.
The December tornado that ravaged our Kentucky communities pushed many people out of their homes and away from the things they love. But one man is certain to make sure the music doesn’t stop.
Michael Johnathon, a folk singer and creator/host of the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, collected instruments to give away for free in towns that lost everything.
“We can’t rewire downtowns. We can’t put shingles on roofs, but we can use this massive global music community to gather instruments to bring the music of America’s front porch back to Western Kentucky,” Johnathon says.
Music stores from Nashville to Washington D.C. and abroad pitched in to make Johnathon’s mission a reality, donating hundreds of instruments to the cause.
Jonathan tells 44News, “They’re getting their guitars, their banjos, their flutes, their trumpets, and their keyboards. We’re just bringing a little bit of the real life back to what was lost in a very worthy community.”
“For me, an instrument is really the thing that helps you process the world and it helps you to heal and it helps you to deal with hardship. So, to have a guitar or to have a trombone or to have a mandolin to help you go through some rough times; that makes a world of a difference,” says Dan Swain from Rhode Island.
Swain came with the Newport Festivals Foundation in Rhode Island. Seeing the devastation that the tornado left behind prompted him to help in any way he could.
The foundation took sets from artists who have played their festivals, some even being Kentucky artists, and released them for donations.
“We raised over five grand from that initiative and we bought ten new Fender guitars. They’re called Fender Newporter guitars and for the last two days we’ve been handing them out to people that lost instruments during the tornadoes,” Swain says.
Starting in Mayfield on Friday and then setting up shop in Dawson Springs on Saturday, the crew gave away around 1,000 instruments.
The team’s final destination will be in Owensboro on Sunday to spread the joy of music and heal the hearts of those who love to play.
“Love is the greatest transaction of the arts. It makes everything work and I want the WoodSongs to prove it. That’s what we’re doing. This is all based out of love,” Johnathon tells 44News.