Insurance companies report catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing

According to data from State Farm, the rise in catalytic converter thefts is major.
In fact, the insurance company calls it horrifying.
In 2020, State Farm says they covered 240 catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana.
In 2021, they had 648.
This year, they’ve already paid for 461 catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana. That’s in the first 8 months alone, and that’s data from just one insurance company.
Here locally, authorities say they’ve managed to bust a few repeat offenders so the problem is actually beginning to slow down.
But, the risk is always there.
“We can’t protect all of our personal property that we don’t have on us, or in our garage or in our home. So, a lot of time, parking garages in larger cities get hit. They may cut off 20 or 30 in one night in a parking garage,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
The car part is found underneath the vehicle. It converts toxic emissions to less harmful ones.
Experts say it’s the materials it’s made from that makes it such a target for thieves.
They will typically cut the part, then sell it to a scrap yard.
However, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation that limits the amount catalytic converter thieves can make from selling them, capping cash payouts.
“It’s helpful because if a person takes a catalytic converter to a scrap yard, they won’t receive cash anymore for anything over $20,” says Sheriff Wedding.
Authorities advise parking your car in a garage whenever possible, or at least in a well lit area.
If you ever find your catalytic converter missing, report it immediately.