 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Intensive Care Units at Deaconess Midtown undergoing $12M renovation

  • Updated
  • 0
Deaconess Midtown

Officials with Deaconess Health Systems announced a large renovation project Friday.

The announcement from Deaconess says that two Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at Deaconess Midtown Hospital will be renovated as part of a $12 million reinvestment into the hospital.

Currently, Deaconess Midtown Hospital has three ICUs. The renovation project entails renovating current 3800/3900 spaces, combining the teams from units 2900/3900 into one ICU, and relocating the visitor waiting room.

"These ICUs were last renovated in 1994," said Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy. "Since then, Medical equipment has become larger and more complex. Patient and family expectations have changed, with family members desiring to be in the room with their critically-ill loved ones around the clock. These renovations will make the rooms more spacious and welcoming to families."

Key details for the renovations include:

  • Expanding the size of each individual patient room.
  • Modernizing staff work areas and nurses' stations.
  • Combining two separate ICUs into one.

According to Deaconess, the area being renovated is nearly 27,000 square feet, and the project will take place in phases.

The first phase (creating a new waiting room) began in May. The next phases will follow in the coming months, with completion planned for summer 2023.

Recommended for you