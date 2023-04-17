Internal investigation underway into community corrections advisory board’s decision to split from ABK Tracking

The Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Advisory Board decided on Thursday to investigate the selection of Corrisoft over ABK Tracking back in January.
The decision came after the board was forced to reevaluate their options for home detention services.
Originally, the plan was to split a contract for home detention services between ABK and Corrisoft.
In January, however, that contract was given exclusively to Corrisoft.
Officials say the decision was made when the board came to the conclusion that Corrisoft is the cheaper option. Corrisoft offers ankle monitors for $5 a day, compared to ABK’s $13 a day.
The vote to switch from ABK Tracking to Corrisoft was unanimous, with one person choosing not to vote.
ABK owner Danny Koester says it was the comments made by Community Corrections Director James Akin that influenced the decision to ditch the company.
“The information that was provided on that day was a false statement, and I don’t think there’s any question about it,” says Koester.
According to Vanderburgh County Attorney David Jones, Akin’s comments were “variously stated to the effect that Commissioners didn’t want to do business with ABK and the County Attorney did not want to do business with them.”
Jones claims the statements are false.
He says he’s never spoken to Akin, but he did have a couple of discussions with Judge Wayne Trockman who sits on the board as well.
While Jones says he never expressed a negative opinion about the ABK contract, he says he did point out the difference in pricing for certain services.
As a result, Judge Trockman says Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge David Kiely asked for the investigation and Judge Trockman welcomed it to show complete transparency for the decision about ABK. “The documents will speak for themselves,” Judge Trockman tells 44News.
“I want to hear the truth,” Koester says. “I want to know why Mr. Akin said that in that meeting. Why did he have false statements?”
Former Posey County Prosecutor, Jodi Uebelhack will be conducting the internal investigation. Uebelhack is also on the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Advisory Board.
“I think if the county would actually sit down and look at the numbers of what we could do, a group of good people, I think they would realize we can do a lot for the community like we have over the years, and save a lot of money for taxpayers,” Koester says.
ABK Tracking, along with Judge Kiely, are also facing a class action complaint accusing them of conspiring to extort money from poor residents.
Akin tells 44News it’s the board’s duty to make sure nothing was done inappropriately.
A special meeting will be held for the public that will reveal the findings in the investigation on May 12th at 11:30 a.m. at Courtroom 104 in the Vanderburgh County Courts building.