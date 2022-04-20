International Center seeking transportation help for refugees

The Owensboro International Center says they are in need of help transporting refugees to and from work.
"Our biggest need right now for the international center is transportation. It has always been a need but with the influx that went from 30 a year, to 200 within a short time frame, we have to make that a priority," says Nohemy Johnson
When the refugees first arrived, the center thought volunteers and bicycles would be the safest option. Currently, they have around 30 volunteers who help, and nearly 50 refugees use bicycles.
"Around February we had our first major accident, one of our refugees coming home from work ended up getting injured. He ended up getting hit by a car, a bystander saw this happen and called for help," Johnson says 2 more refugees have been in accidents since.
The center says they have communicated their desires with city officials. Their hope, is that the city will expand bus transportation hours.
"We potentially could be getting Ukrainians within the next year, and so we want to make sure we have the right infrastructure to withhold another 200 if that's what we're given"
If anyone would like to volunteer, you can call or visit the center in person.