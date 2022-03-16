Invasive Ant Species with Ability to Bite and Sting Found in Evansville for First Time

Now, don't freak out but there's a new creepy crawly in town, and while it's smaller than a fingernail, it has some experts abuzz.
It's an invasive species originating from Asia and previously found in eastern and southern parts of the U.S., but now it's traveled farther north than it ever has, and it just claimed Evansville as its latest colony.
A group of hobby entomologists in the River City found the bug in a natural wooded area and contacted the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. It was then sent to Purdue and underwent diagnostic testing to confirm its identity.
"It's brand new to our area. It is an invasive ant," said Timothy Gibbs, an entomologist at Purdue University. "People are going to say, 'Well, what new can come from ants? We have our share of ants anyway,' but this particular species has a behavior that is very unique for our area."
Gibbs is the one who positively identified the insect.
He's talking about the Asian Needle Ant.
"It has both the ability to bite as well as to sting," Gibbs said.
That's right. The pesky little pest packs quite the punch.
In rare cases, for those who are hyper-allergic to stings the ant's venom could be harmful and cause anaphylaxis shock, but for most people, its sting, while worse than its bite, will most likely just be painful.
"They are probably going to see the ant, get stung and you know, maybe a couple of cuss words," Gibbs said.
Angela Rust, a local natural resource inspector with the IDNR Division of Plant Pathology and Entomology said the Asian Needle Ant is nothing to worry about because it's generally too cold for the insect to survive in Indiana.
She said as of now, the ant is considered not a pest of regulatory importance because it's widespread in other parts of the country.
Gibbs disagrees. On top of both biting and stinging, he said the ant, unlike others similar to it, can thrive not only outdoors but also indoors.
"It can live in homes and we temper the environment there so they're not subject to that cold and wet condition that will limit the spread of other ants," he said.
Well, that's comforting.
But don't bug out yet. An ant is an ant, right? There are ways to keep them out.
"Just try to keep things clean and do your dishes right away and put your food away," said Leigh Ramon, an animal curator at Mesker Park Zoo. "If you have deadfall, either leaves or branches and tree limbs that they might harbor in."
Ramon said you're most likely going to want to remove them, but if they do infest your property don't turn to pesticides.
"That can do a lot of harm to the environment otherwise and other species that are good in the area," Ramon said.
The ant is still new to the area so experts say only time will tell how troublesome it might actually be, but it's here now.
"Biology finds a way, as they say in Jurassic Park," Ramon said.
The best advice? Just try to avoid it.
But if something does end up bugging you, who knows? It might just be the Asian Needle Ant.
IDNR encourages anyone who is stung to report the incidents to local their local Purdue extension office or to IDNR's Division of Entomology by calling this toll-free number 666-639-684 or emailing pictures to depp@dnr.in.gov.