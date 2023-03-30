Investigation continues into house fire on Baker Avenue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department continues to investigate the cause behind a fire at a home in Evansville Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:30PM Wednesday, firefighters were called to a fully-engulfed fire at a home near the intersection of Baker Avenue and West Iowa Street in the Jacobsville neighborhood.
According to EFD, the fire was found on the porch area of the home when they arrived. It quickly spread to the second floor of the home.
It took EFD 35 minutes to extinguish the blaze. According to a press release Thursday, several neighbors told fire investigators that homeless people were living on the porch of the home, which was vacant.
No injuries reported in the fire, which remains under investigation.