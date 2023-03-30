 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Investigation continues into house fire on Baker Avenue in Evansville

  • Updated
Fire breaks out at home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department continues to investigate the cause behind a fire at a home in Evansville Wednesday afternoon.

Fire breaks out at home on Baker Avenue in Evansville

At 3:30PM Wednesday, firefighters were called to a fully-engulfed fire at a home near the intersection of Baker Avenue and West Iowa Street in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

According to EFD, the fire was found on the porch area of the home when they arrived.  It quickly spread to the second floor of the home.  

It took EFD 35 minutes to extinguish the blaze.  According to a press release Thursday, several neighbors told fire investigators that homeless people were living on the porch of the home, which was vacant.

No injuries reported in the fire, which remains under investigation.