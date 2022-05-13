Investigation finds more than 80 beagle puppies subject to drug testing at Posey County laboratory

Sickening. That's how Tri-State native Zack Risley describes the findings at a Mount Vernon pharmaceutical lab.
On April 21, the Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of a seven-month undercover investigation at Inotiv, an animal testing laboratory, where thousands of animals undergo daily toxicity testing of drugs.
From August 2021 to March 2022, HSUS claims an undercover investigator was employed at the facility and assigned to work on more than 70 toxicity studies commissioned by over two dozen pharmaceutical companies involving more than 6,000 animals.
The report claims that more than 80 beagle puppies are currently being used in toxicity testing that involves forcing them to ingest a drug via stomach tube every day for months.
The dogs were also reportedly subject to injections and multiple blood draws.
Data shows, 96% of dogs that are experimented on are beagles. The dogs have become the standard for testing due to their docile temperament and ideal size.
According to the Beagle Freedom Project, beagles have been used in experiments since 1951 when the University of Utah began the practice.
An estimated 65,000 to 75,000 beagles are used in lab testing in the U.S. each year. Most are euthanized at the end of the studies, as is typical for any drug testing.
"I've grown up with beagles my whole life, I've had beagles," Risley said. "They're the most forgiving animal on the face of the planet and to see them being treated in this way is just sickening."
In a video released in the report, which HSUS said was filmed inside the Inotiv facility, dogs are seen whimpering in cages, shaking, sluggish, sick, and at times struggling to stand.
When Risley saw the footage, he started a Facebook group to raise awareness in the community.
"The fact this is happening right in our hometown and no one really knows about it," he said. "It's an antiquated process as far as there are so many other things they can do with 3D modeling and organ-chip."
HSUS argues there is evidence that non-animal approaches, such as organ-chip technologies, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and various other approaches, alone or in combination, provide results that can improve drug success rates for humans while sparing animals.
The nationwide non-profit started a petition calling on Inotiv to stop the tests and release the dogs.
It's racked up more than a quarter of a million signatures since its launch three weeks ago. A spokesperson told 44News it had 269,498 supporters as of Thursday afternoon.
But HSUS said the first group of dogs is scheduled to be killed any day now, so to ramp up efforts, the organization will be joining with Tri-State rescues and supporters like Risley's group outside the lab Friday in a collective call to action.
A demonstration will take place at noon. HSUS said 80 dog collars will be placed in front of the laboratory to symbolize the beagles.
The Vanderburgh County Humane Society, one of the groups taking part, is offering to take the beagles if Inotiv agrees to release them.
"It's us saying 'We're here, we want these dogs, we want to give these dogs a life,'" Risley said. "These dogs have never felt grass underneath their feet, they've never got to chase a ball. They've never got to be dogs and we want to give them that chance."
But the beagles aren't the only test subjects.
The HSUS video also shows pigs and rats in the lab as well as monkeys, which can be seen crying out while restrained and force-fed. The report claims at least two primates accidentally hanged themselves in restraint chairs.
That's why Risley and HSUS are hoping the lab will end all animal testing and find alternative ways to research.
"We hope that these people have a heart," Risley said. "We understand they have a job to do, we understand that they're trying to better humanity, but there's a better way to go about it than the torture of thousands of animals."
44News reached out to Inotiv's headquarters in West Lafayette, Indiana for comment. By end-of-day Thursday, no response was received but the company has said previously it stands by its work as it is legal and necessary in developing life-saving medicine.