Investigation finds more than 80 beagle puppies subject to drug testing at Posey County laboratory

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4 feet tomorrow night. It is forecast to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&