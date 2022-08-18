Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday.
The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street.
Officers say they found a man laying partially in the road.
According to police, injuries on the man's body and roadway evidence appeared to indicate that the man had been struck by a vehicle or fell from a moving vehicle.
The man was identified on Thursday by the Daviess County Coroner's Office as 25-yea-rold Jacob Simpson of Owensboro.
The coroner's office says Simpson died from injuries sustained Monday, and ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma.
OPD says its Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and that the investigation is ongoing.