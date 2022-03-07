Investigation Leads to Discovery of Drugs, Two Arrests in Ohio County, Sheriff's Office Says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Investigation Leads to Discovery of Drugs, Two Arrests in Ohio County, Sheriff's Office Says

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested on drug charges after an investigation that took place in Beaver Dam, Kentucky early Monday morning.

It started on Monday morning around 3:00 a.m. when deputies were conducting a follow up investigation on a possible domestic situation at a home on Patterson Road in Beaver Dam.

The sheriff's office says that when deputies got to the home, they found Nathaniel Holland and Megan Embry, who both had several outstanding warrants for their arrests.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies found suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, marijuana, multiple corner baggies, and a digital scale in the vehicle Holland had been driving.

Holland was served with four warrants, and arrested on additional charges of 4th Degree (minor injury), Trafficking in controlled substance first degree, first offence- (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine), Possession of a controlled substance first degree second offence (methamphetamine), Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office says Embry was also taken in on three outstanding warrants.

Megan Embry (L) and Nathaniel Holland (R) via Ohio County Sheriff

Megan Embry (L) and Nathaniel Holland (R) via Ohio County Sheriff's Office

Both were booked into the Ohio County Jail without incident.

Tags

Recommended for you