Investigation Leads to Discovery of Drugs, Two Arrests in Ohio County, Sheriff's Office Says

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested on drug charges after an investigation that took place in Beaver Dam, Kentucky early Monday morning.
It started on Monday morning around 3:00 a.m. when deputies were conducting a follow up investigation on a possible domestic situation at a home on Patterson Road in Beaver Dam.
The sheriff's office says that when deputies got to the home, they found Nathaniel Holland and Megan Embry, who both had several outstanding warrants for their arrests.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies found suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, marijuana, multiple corner baggies, and a digital scale in the vehicle Holland had been driving.
Holland was served with four warrants, and arrested on additional charges of 4th Degree (minor injury), Trafficking in controlled substance first degree, first offence- (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine), Possession of a controlled substance first degree second offence (methamphetamine), Possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says Embry was also taken in on three outstanding warrants.
Both were booked into the Ohio County Jail without incident.