Investigation Tuesday morning into stabbing in Evansville

Evansville Police continue to investigate an early morning stabbing that took place along North Governor Street early Tuesday morning.
According to Dispatch, a call for suspicious circumstances came in before 5AM. Police arrived to the scene for a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.
A neighbor told 44News that the man arrived at their front door, needing help. The victim told the 911 caller that they had been stabbed multiple times not very far away from the house. Blood trails can be seen along the sidewalk and back alley where the victim ended up at.
No word yet on a suspect arrested for the stabbing.