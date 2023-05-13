Investigation underway after body recovered in Tippecanoe River in White County

WHITE CO., Ind. (WEVV)— An investigation is underway after authorities recovered a body from the Tippecanoe River on Friday evening.
Authorities say White County dispatch received a call from a fisherman reporting a body found in the river near East Ohio Street in Monticello shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Tyler Dilley of Monticello.
According to the press release, authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information on Dilley's last whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.