Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found in Newburgh

Authorities in Newburgh, Indiana, are investigating after the discovery of human remains.
The Newburgh Police Department says officers were sent to an area of the Newburgh Riverfront near the Old Lock and Dam around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 about the remains being found.
When officers got to the area, NPD says they found the human remains in a wooded area.
The identity and cause of death of the individual whose remains were found have not been determined at this time, but the police department says it's working with the Warrick County Coroner's Office to find out more.
No other information was released at this time, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.