Investigation underway into deadly Vincennes crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a crash in Vincennes.
According to the press release, Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police were sent to a single-vehicle crash on College Avenue in Vincennes on Saturday around 10:56 p.m.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed Eric Boger was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck northwest on College Avenue when he tried to turn left onto 15th 1/2 Street.
According to ISP, Boger was driving too fast and hit the curb on the north side of the street, causing the pickup to flip.
ISP says the vehicle came to a rest on the passenger's side. Boger was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for this morning, and toxicology results are pending.
