Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues

This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois.
The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers.
However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues.
Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says the Illinois State Fire Marshal is still searching for a cause.
“I talked to the State Fire Marshal this morning and he’s just still doing his investigation. He said it would take some time to gather his information and make their determination if they can. So, I mean, it’ll be several days. Maybe weeks,” Sheriff Morgan tells 44News.
Authorities say a man and wife were home at the time of the incident.
Neighbors rushed to the scene, and despite the flames quickly rising, were able to pull the husband from the rubble before the home was fully engulfed.
The couple was flown to a Louisville trauma center where the man eventually passed away. The wife, however, is still receiving treatment for severe burns.
Sheriff Morgan says the community is tight-knit and everyone is looking out for the couple’s friends and family.
“The community, I know, is just concerned for our victims in this case, you know. They’re still trying to heal and grieve at the same time. So I mean, that’s what I’ve heard is just outpouring of support for them,” Sheriff Morgan says.
You can stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story and get the latest information in the investigation.