IRS delaying a requirement for those using online apps in filling out a 10-99K form

Anyone getting paid for their services through apps like Venmo or Paypal will not have to worry about their IRS for another year.
The federal tax agency says, it will hold off for one year in requiring people who made $600 of more in a single year through the apps in filling out a 10-99K form.
The form previously was required on gross income of more than $20,000 annually or 200 transactions in a year.
The intent is to crack down on taxes being evaded.
The deadline for filing a 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18.