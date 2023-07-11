Isaiah 117 House to host lemonade stand fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Isaiah 117 House is encouraging the community to stop by their lemonade stand this weekend.
Organizers say the lemonade is free but cash donations will be accepted to benefit their mission.
Isaiah 117 House provides a comforting home where children awaiting foster care placement can be brought to wait. The space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good placement.
The lemonade stand will be outside the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Evansville during the following hours:
Friday, July 14th - 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 15th - 5:00-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 16th - 7:50am-2:00 p.m.
Donations can also be made online.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church is located at 1301 S Green River Rd, Evansville, Indiana.