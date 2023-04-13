ISP: 18-year-old arrested for reckless homicide

A Vincennes man is facing a reckless homicide charge, in connection to a shooting in March.
On March 31st, Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to a home on East Locust Street in Vincennes for a young man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
When troopers arrived, they found 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette in the driveway, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Thursday afternoon, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against 18-year-old George Smith, for Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony.
ISP says Smith was arrested after he turned himself in at the Knox County Jail.
The investigation also led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Vincennes male juvenile for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.
Smith was later released after posting bond.