Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

ISP: 18-year-old arrested for reckless homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
George Smith, 18, of Vincennes
El'Agance Shemwell

A Vincennes man is facing a reckless homicide charge, in connection to a shooting in March. 

On March 31st, Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to a home on East Locust Street in Vincennes for a young man with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

When troopers arrived, they found 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette in the driveway, who was pronounced dead on scene. 

Thursday afternoon, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against 18-year-old George Smith, for Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony.

ISP says Smith was arrested after he turned himself in at the Knox County Jail. 

The investigation also led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Vincennes male juvenile for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.

Smith was later released after posting bond.

