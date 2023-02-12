ISP cracks down on drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend

Indiana State Police are cracking down on drunk driving during the Super Bowl weekend.
ISP authorities say they arrested multiple people for driving under the influence on Friday and Saturday night.
Authorities say they arrested an Owensville man after he drove into a Fort Branch house. He showed signs of being under the influence and failed sobriety tests, authorities say.
Authorities say they arrested a Vincennes man after he was weaving in and out of the lanes on Friday night. Authorities say he had a BAC of 0.15%.
A Bridgeport, Illinois, man was arrested on Friday night for not using his turn signal, according to authorities. He had a BAC of 0.22%, authorities say.
According to officials, a Princeton woman was arrested on Saturday morning after failing to stop at a stop sign. She had a BAC of 0.13%, according to authorities.
Authorities say a Vincennes man was arrested after driving his vehicle into a telephone pole on Saturday morning. He had a BAC of 0.23%, authorities say.