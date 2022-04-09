 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

ISP: Driver Arrested Saturday Afternoon After Speeding; Guns and Syringes Found in Car

  • Updated
  • 0
ISP: Driver Arrested Saturday Afternoon After Speeding; Guns and Syringes Found in Car
Marisa Patwa

The Indiana State Police have arrested a man they say was speeding on 1-69 Saturday afternoon. Troopers also say they found guns and syringes in his car.

Police took 31-year-old Kyle Horstman of Washington into custody after he they say he was stopped for speeding at 87-miles per hour in a 75 mph zone,  failed field sobriety tests and showed signs he was under the influence. This all took place around 3:25 p.m.

Officers say while searching his car they also found several syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces. 

Horstman is charged with, Prior Possession of a Syringe, a Level 5 Felony, Felon Carrying a Handgun with a Prior Felony Conviction, a Level 5 Felony, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Refusal, a Class C Misdemeanor, and Carrying a Handgun without a License, a Class A Misdemeanor. 

Horstman was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Recommended for you