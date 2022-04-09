ISP: Driver Arrested Saturday Afternoon After Speeding; Guns and Syringes Found in Car

The Indiana State Police have arrested a man they say was speeding on 1-69 Saturday afternoon. Troopers also say they found guns and syringes in his car.
Police took 31-year-old Kyle Horstman of Washington into custody after he they say he was stopped for speeding at 87-miles per hour in a 75 mph zone, failed field sobriety tests and showed signs he was under the influence. This all took place around 3:25 p.m.
Officers say while searching his car they also found several syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces.
Horstman is charged with, Prior Possession of a Syringe, a Level 5 Felony, Felon Carrying a Handgun with a Prior Felony Conviction, a Level 5 Felony, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Refusal, a Class C Misdemeanor, and Carrying a Handgun without a License, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Horstman was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is being held without bond.