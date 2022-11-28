ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase

An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday.
Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66.
Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County.
ISP says Dewig turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive.
We're told authorities found two smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana.
Dewig was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail.
He faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession pf paraphernalia.