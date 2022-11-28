 Skip to main content
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase

Megan DiVenti

An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday. 

Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66. 

Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County. 

ISP says Dewig turned east onto Lincoln Avenue and stopped at Aberdeen Drive. 

We're told authorities found two smoking devices and a small amount of marijuana. 

Dewig was arrested and booked into the Warrick County Jail. 

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession pf paraphernalia. 

