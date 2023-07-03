ISP Investigates deadly officer-involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)--We're working to learn more about an overnight shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
According to Indiana State Police, this was an officer-involved shooting.
We're told the call came in Monday morning, July 3rd, just before 1 a.m. Eastern Time.
Indiana State Police say the scene is active, but there is no threat of danger to the public.
As of now, Indiana State Police say all medical services are closed aside from the emergency room. We're told anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance.
We're told a press conference is scheduled at the Perry County Jail later this morning.
We have a 44News crew at the scene.